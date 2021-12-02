FlipBuilder Offers the Best Free Flipbook WordPress Plugin

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2021 --WordPress websites are quite popular. But to keep visitors coming back and get new ones, the content of a WordPress website must be appealing. Page flipping books are an excellent way to make WordPress websites more interesting. Website owners can get a free flipbook WordPress plugin from Flip PDF Plus. It converts static PDF documents to animated flipbooks that will delight website visitors. The free flipbook WordPress plugin ensures a great reading experience for all readers regardless of what device they use as it's optimized for all screen sizes.



This free flipbook WordPress plugin comes with hundreds of templates, themes, and online scenes to make the creation process easier. All of these can be customized to match the user's tastes. They can even use their own background images to personalize their themes to suit the subject of the flipbook.



Instead of endless scrolling, this free flipbook WordPress plugin enables website visitors to flip through the site like they would a book or magazine. They have the option to either drag page corners or click the Previous and Next buttons to navigate between pages. The number of pages can also be displayed so that viewers aren't just clicking aimlessly. This will reduce bounce rates and the interactive nature of the flipbook plugin will enhance conversions.



Website visitors use a variety of devices to browse. A free flipbook WordPress plugin needs to cater to this diversity. Flip PDF Plus lets publishers distribute their WordPress flipbooks to browsers on Windows and Mac; the mobile-friendly HTML5 version is specifically designed to offer the best reading experience on both Android and iOS mobile devices. Users on any device can flip through pages easily, open hyperlinks, play videos, and take advantage of all the flipbook's features.



Another advantage of this free flipbook WordPress plugin is the ability to gain useful customer insight data with Google Analytics. Website owners can integrate their existing Google Analytics account into the flipbook and use it to track the performance of the flipbook and the website. This information can be used to make needed improvements and create more targeted content for audiences.



"This free flipbook WordPress plugin is the answer to uninspiring WordPress websites," says Sam Huang, Senior Software Development Engineer of FlipBuilder.



For more information about the free flipbook WordPress plugin, please visit FlipBuilder.



