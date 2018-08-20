FlipBuilder Offers the Best Way to Create 3D Flip Magazines

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2018 --FlipBuilder, the leading provider of digital publishing software, now makes it quick and easy to create 3D flip magazines for the publishers around the world. Its user-friendly magazine maker—Flip PDF, is well designed with multiple online resources to help publishers customize the 3D flip magazine.



In the digital world, now more and more people prefer to read digital content. Flip PDF from FlipBuilder took this factor into consideration and carried out the fast solution to create the interactive digital content. Flip PDF can convert PDF to 3D flip magazine with elegant layout. Users can freely change the template, theme, background and more to make the digital content in their own styles.



To make the content engaging, Flip PDF allows users to add multimedia content to liven up the boring text content. It is possible to add videos, links, audios, flash, slideshows and more to make the reading funnier. Besides, Flip PDF makes the online sharing an easy job. Just with one click setting, users can share the digital content all over the world.



One more important thing is that Flip PDF provides multiple publishing solutions. With Flip PDF, users can publish the interactive 3D flip magazine as the WordPress plugin to embed on the website. HTML, EXE and ZIP are also the possible formats for offline publishing. For online content, Flip PDF makes it search engine friendly and mobile friendly, which enables the target readers to find it easily and read it smoothly on mobile devices.



Flip PDF also has other outstanding features to win the users trust. For more details, please visit FlipBuilder homepage.



About FlipBuilder

Headquartered in Hong Kong, FlipBuilder is a leader in digital publishing industry. It aims to provide user worldwide the best solution to convert dull PDF files into media-rich digital books with a realistic page turning effect.