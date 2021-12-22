FlipBuilder Offers Top-of-the-Line Flipbook Software for Everyone

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2021 --With the use of flipbooks on the rise comes a need for versatile flipbook software. Persons shouldn't be forced to fit themselves and their business into other people's molds. FlipBuilder is a professional flipbook software that has options for everyone – from the individual who produces a few flipbooks occasionally to the executive firm that has several people collaborating on multiple flipbooks frequently. And it's packed with amazing features that save time and make it easy to use.



The FlipBuilder flipbook software suite includes Flip PDF Plus, Flip PDF Plus Pro, and Flip PDF Plus Corporate. Each version has the same standard features, but the Pro and Corporate versions offer even more. Persons can choose the version that best suits their needs. In fact, FlipBuilder is so committed to customer satisfaction, they offer a money-back guarantee. That's on top of the affordable one-time payment for the flipbook software – no recurring subscription cost.



This flipbook software allows users to quickly convert static PDFs and images into interactive HTML5 flipbooks without having to write a single line of code. It features stunning pre-made templates, themes, and scenes. Users can add a table of contents, bookmarks, and voice assistant to their flipbooks, customize their privacy settings and branding options as well as easily share the flipbooks online and offline. The flipbook software is available for Windows and Mac and the flipbooks are optimized for viewing on browsers, Android, and iOS mobile devices.



The basic version of Flip PDF Plus offers one license code that can be used on a single computer. Flip PDF Plus Pro is the most popular choice in the suite of flipbook software and allows users to register one license code on two computers. The Pro version also comes with a multimedia and animation editor that lets users add and edit images, audio, video, links, trigger actions, and animation. The corporate version has all these features but the license code can be used on ten computers and there are six additional templates. Flip PDF Plus Corp also offers a one-year VIP account for uploading up to 1000 books to the FlipBuilder online server free.



"This flipbook software is quite extraordinary," says Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder.



Get more details about the flipbook software at FlipBuilder.



