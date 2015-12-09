FlipBuilder Offers Users the Power to Create Stylish Photo Magazines

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2015 --The innovative web company, FlipBuilder, is proud to release Flip PDF -- it's the software that allows users to create stylish photo magazines, thanks to free photo magazine template.



Now photo buffs all over the world can create amazing stories with their photos and showcase them in a magazine-style format. Users can now "flip" photos in real-time just like fancy travel magazines.



Say "Goodbye" to boring layouts and "Hello" to this software where people can show off their travel, family, baby or wedding photos using dynamic templates that offer interactive backgrounds and great photo effects. The photo book is perfect to giveaway as a gift, and users can also display their pictures on a blog or their own website.



There's more! People now have the opportunity to use their pictures in fun and exciting ways. Flip PDF allows aspiring web publishers the opportunity to set up their own Photo Album Magazine, create Photography Brochures, produce Photography eBooks, and dive into Photo Magazine Self-Publishing.



Best of all, no complicated coding is required and users can set up their photo creations in minutes.



Users of all ages can now send their photo creations to friends and family members anywhere in the world by simply hitting the "share" button. Travelers hiking in India, relaxing on a cruise ship, or sunbathing in France can easily create and share all their travel memories beautifully and easily with FlipBuilder's user-friendly template.



Flip PDF is compatible for Mac or Windows and is free to download. For more information, click here.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a unique, professional digital publishing platform, aimed toward providing users with the best way to convert static PDF files into their own online flipbooks. FlipBuilder focus on easy-to-use and great features which are best for any business and also personal uses.