FlipBuilder PDF Brochure Software - Killer Tool for Online Marketing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2018 --FlipBuilder, the professional digital software developer offers FlipBuilder PDF brochure software - a killer tool for online marketing. The state of the art technology helps to convert static PDF files to page flipping publications.



The page flipping publication technology comes as a great solace to interactive media publications, as it engages customers much more deeply into the subject and thus helps to create greater product awareness. The flipping publication features open enough scope than the traditional static publications.



During the upgraded product launch, Mr. Fermi Huang, Chief Engineer of FlipBuilder said, "With our PDF brochure software, digital marketing will take a new dimension, as it is easy to use and convert the static page to a flipping publication. Our free brochure maker lets the users easily share their content to any social networking website in one single click. The entire reading experience will be a lively interaction that shall indeed attract the audience from the very first glance. We are confident, this type of online marketing strategy will bring in a whole new level of traffic to your content."



The customized brochures can bring in a new life to the brand, which is more important when it comes to online marketing. Presenting the PDF brochure software in flip publication is one among the marketing tool of FlipBuilder, which has upgraded with whole new set of templates. Moreover these templates do have many customizable settings to change the way the content gets displayed in a device. Also, FlipBuilder has introduced a new online marketing strategy tool that lets its users to embed Vimeo and YouTube videos to their brochures.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a software developer, application developer, and flipbook developer and also offer online publication solutions. The company is known for providing the best customizable tools for online digital publishers. The flagship product, flipbook software meets the professional requirement of digital presentations.



More information on PDF brochure software and other services visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/brochure.html.