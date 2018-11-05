FlipBuilder Promotes Productivity Through Its Brochure Making Tool

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2018 --Flip PDF Professional has set the record as the most downloaded brochure making tool by enterprises because it is efficient to use. Upon hearing this news, the CEO of FlipBuilder, Winston Zhang, expressed his utmost gratitude to all the users of Flip PDF Professional saying that, "We are very grateful for the trust given to us by many businesses that chose Flip PDF Professional as their preferred brochure making tool." He also added, "It's good to know how Flip PDF Professional has served its purpose in promoting creativity and productivity in every business."



Flip PDF Professional has the capacity to convert PDF documents and images into HTML or Flash brochures, helping businesses promote their products and services to consumers with much ease. This brochure making tool provides convenience in the development, design and publishing of digital brochures. The software is filled with page-editing features that could transform ordinary PDFs into elegant product brochures. It has numerous templates and themes to choose from. On top of that, integrating media contents such as audio and video files can be done in easy clicks.



Many enterprises love using this brochure making tool because of the flexible output formats offered by Flip PDF Professional. For one, the digital brochures can be saved into HTML format which can be uploaded online. Other than that, output formats such as EXE, APP and FBR are all achievable with Flip PDF Professional. Another interesting feature about Flip PDF Professional is how it can produce brochures that are compatible with both desktop and mobile viewing. The URL of the published brochure is also shareable on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. Through this, enterprises can expand their customer reach and promote their products and services. As a result, the company's target earnings become more attainable.



Customizing brochures through Flip PDF Professional is easy to do. Its users can effortlessly add the company name, logo or tagline to the brochure to promote their brands. This brochure making tool is downloadable at http://www.flipbuilder.com/flip-pdf-pro/.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder started as a simple company. It eventually grew as today's leading digital publishing solutions provider. FlipBuilder was able to serve multiple clients from various industries with its dedication in developing the best software for converting PDF documents into interesting flipbooks. More information can be read about FlipBuilder at http://www.flipbuilder.com/.