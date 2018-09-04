FlipBuilder Provides a Flipbook WordPress Plugin Creator That Every Website Owner Wants

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2018 --As WordPress Plugin is popular to optimize the website activity, FlipBuilder now enables users to publish the interactive flipbook as WordPress plugin. Its flipbook WordPress plugin creator called Flip PDF can help users convert PDF into flipbook and publish the flipbook as WordPress plugin with amazing interactive features.



This flipbook WordPress plugin creator values every user and provides the best services. Within minutes, the flipbooks can be finished as along with interactive features, like auto flip page, book-like reading interface, relax reading environment and multi-language navigation toolbar.



FlipBuilder also equipped Flip PDF with a powerful page editor which allows users to nourish the flipbook with rich multimedia, such as Youtube/Vimeo video, audio flash, SWF, animations, etc. The exciting flipbook WordPress plugin creator creates exceptional desktop, mobile and tablets editions for ease of communication.



For multiple uses, users can choose the share options to distribute the flipbook to influential social channels. Or users can set the print option for offline promotion. Considering the social marketing, this flipbook WordPress plugin creator enables users to share via emails.



Besides, users can not only publish the flipbook as WordPress plugin, but also the Joomla & Drupal modules. The online bookcase deserves a try. It is useful for flipbooks management and display. For the flipbook publisher, it is also possible to add the e-commerce elements to sell the flipbooks online. Flip PDF allows users to embed the bookcase in their websites.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a world leading platform for useful business development software. All kinds of companies can take advantage of its products to greatly increase their business opportunities.



To learn more, please visit: http://www.flipbuilder.com/.