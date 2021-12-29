FlipBuilder Provides a Free Brochure Maker Software Program

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/29/2021 --Traditional advertising methods like paper brochures have taken a back seat in the realm of advertising. Now e-brochures are considered an ideal tool for advertising a company's products and creating a positive first impression on potential buyers. However, whether an artistic hobbyist or a professional brochure designer, navigating through the pool of free brochure maker software available today to find the right one for the brochure creating and designing job can be challenging. Here Flip PDF Plus Pro comes to the rescue.



Flip PDF Plus Pro is a user-friendly and efficient brochure maker software program with many themes for every sector or company strategy. This simplifies creating a personalized brochure that meets the user's brand requirements. This free brochure maker software tool allows users to select from an incredible number of visual assets ready to promote their business. Furthermore, the software provides customers with a variety of distribution possibilities. Users can publish their digital brochures in formats such as HTML, EXE, App, and WordPress plug-ins.



"Our simple-to-use free brochure maker software includes a collection of professional layouts and templates. These templates make it easy to design a personalized brochure tailored to your specific requirements. You can start by fully customizing the text, icons, and colors to match industry standards. When using Flip PDF Plus Pro, you will be amazed by its wealth of features and rich media, which allows you to include links, audio, and videos in your flipping brochures, making your brochures more explanatory. Browse our template library to discover the ideal match today and create an e-brochure in minutes," says Lynn Tang, the customer service head at FlipBuilder.



Brochures are powerful visual assets, but not every company can afford to deal with expensive designers or complicated tools. Flip PDF Plus Pro is not only free, but its simple drag-and-drop editor makes designing captivating brochures quick and straightforward. There is no need for prior design expertise! Those without programming abilities can create an outstanding e-brochure by utilizing Flip PDF Plus Pro for design. There is no longer any need to educate in-house graphic designers or hire an expensive third-party design team. This free brochure maker software provides an easy way to automatically turn a plain PDF file into an eye-catching page-flipping brochure.



