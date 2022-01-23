FlipBuilder Provides a Free PDF eBook Converter That Uses HTML5 Technology

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2022 --FlipBuilder is an innovative platform with digital publishing tools that help users create and publish various types of publications. It has unveiled a free PDF eBook converter that helps transform PDF into realistic page-turning eBooks accessible on all devices, including PCs, Android, iPhone, and iPad. It offers the best way to engage with readers in memorable ways by adding interactive multimedia elements such as hyperlinks, YouTube videos, shop buttons, images, contact details, and publishing their creations as public or private.



The free PDF eBook converter enables everyone to deliver stunning eBooks on a user-friendly interface. Flip PDF Plus Pro has ready-to-use templates that simplify the design process, allowing creators to produce multiple eBooks within a short time. Its editor lets them control their projects' appearance with customization options like brand colors, logo, images, and domain names. Using HTML5 technology, the eBooks will be dynamic, working on all modern browsers and devices.



Speaking about the software, Lynn Tang, the customer service head at FlipBuilder, says, "Our free PDF eBook converter is a versatile tool you can use to design different types of digital books. It also allows you to design stunning eBooks for various audiences. You can design children's books, inspirational eBooks, learning materials, and more. Flip PDF Plus Pro also allows you to open and edit them instantly, insert lead-generating functions, and monitor reader behavior. It empowers you to turn your brilliant ideas into inspiring reading material."



Flip PDF Plus Pro makes it easy to integrate eBooks into websites, email campaigns, or blogs to drive conversions. After creating their captivating projects using the free eBook converter, publishers can add lead capture forms to collect leads within their creations and measure how readers interact with them by connecting with Google Analytics. They can share them widely on different networks through links to win more audiences and subsequent conversions.



eBooks created at Flip PDF Plus Pro are visually appealing and can be used to showcase business products, values, services, achievements, and goals. Besides the ready-made, professional templates, the free eBook converter also comes with themes and animated scenes to polish the background of the eBooks.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder has creative, like-minded teams that develop innovative digital publishing software for its clients. Its products are transforming the way enterprises market their products in the digital realm.