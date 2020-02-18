FlipBuilder Provides a Yearbook Creator to Make a Family Yearbook

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2020 --FlipBuilder is offering its clients an intuitive yearbook creator for making amazing family yearbooks. Developed by FlipBuilder, Flip PDF is packed with advanced features that allow everyone to design captivating family yearbooks. Flip PDF comes with colorful design templates that will help create fun and friendly yearbooks for individuals and professionals. FlipBuilder enables users to showcase the most lovable moments and characters, including the goofs and grumps of the family in the yearbooks. They will capture everything the family has done throughout the year and put them together in a fashionable way.



FlipBuilder helps users document their family history and the year's achievements using interactive photos, slides, videos, animations, and music to make the yearbooks fun to read. They have access to plenty of templates, themes, and backgrounds for customizing the yearbooks. With Flip PDF, it is easy to change the mood of the yearbooks or add new looks using vintage photos or tell immersive stories to make them more captivating.



"Our Flip PDF empowers users to create vivid yearbooks that will remain in the family for generations," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder. "We developed it with quality features to make yearbook creation a comfortable experience for our clients. "Now, they can design stunning yearbooks and share them with their loved ones. For professionals, they can showcase their expertise and speak their brands to many audiences online. In this way, they can market their skills and services too."



FlipBuilder offers various ways to display family memories in years. They can create collages from family reunions and vacations, family gatherings, and photos of people they love to turn them into keepsakes. By including graphic shapes, old letters, grandma stories, and everything else that makes the family yearbook unique, the yearbook will become a special heirloom that many generations will cherish. They can creatively present their family histories using customizable templates.



FlipBuilder enables families to make a collection of their history and share them with the rest of the family members who live away from home so they can always feel their presence. Users can choose themes that will make pages blend well and make the yearbook cohesive. They can incorporate design elements to represent the growing family tree and use similar floral backgrounds but different colors to make pages look spectacular. The cover can have stunning videos with introductory statements that will capture the attention of readers.



For more information, please visit https://www.flipbuilder.com/



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder provides software solutions to individuals and enterprises across the world. The company develops digital publishing software for creating publications such as newsletters, magazines, catalogs, brochures, pamphlets, booklets, and much more.