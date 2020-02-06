FlipBuilder Provides Flip PDF to Create Flipbooks for Kids

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2020 --FlipBuilder recently launched Flip PDF, an online publishing platform that kids can use to produce exciting flipbooks. Being extremely easy to use, Flip PDF is ideal for growing children to express themselves and learn how to use digital technology. Despite its simplicity of operation, the app has a plethora of features that will keep kids enthralled and entertained for hours.



"Our new app is extremely simple to use with no coding or design knowledge necessary, so it's perfect for kids," said Sam Huang, Senior Software Development Engineer at FlipBuilder. "We know that kids love to express themselves and try out new things. Flip PDF gives them the perfect platform to do that. Not only does it encourage them to make use of their creativity, but it also allows them to learn new concepts and technologies, helping to promote their intellectual growth."



While the app's interface is intuitive and easy enough for a child to operate, its multi-lingual functionality allows it to be used by people all over the world. Pre-designed templates are available to help kids get started creating their own stunning flipbooks.



Among the features of Flip PDF that are bound to get kids excited is the ability to include pre-designed animations. They can also incorporate rich multimedia elements such as videos, audio and flash to make their flipbook creation thrilling and memorable. Pages can be set to flip horizontally or vertically and children can spend hours customizing other aspects of the templates, such as the background, fonts, buttons and page size. They can even record audio to be playing in sync with the scrolling text.



Photo albums and graphic novels are just some of the flipbooks that kids could create using this app. And once created, they can show off their creativity by uploading the flipbooks onto the FlipBuilder server and sharing them via social media. Alternatively, the flipbooks can be stored on DVD/CDs and flash drives and distributed to friends and family. And since the kids can enjoy all the benefits of Flip PDF for a single payment, the new app is bound to thrill parents as well.



About FlipBuilder

Headquartered in Hong Kong, FlipBuilder is an innovative software company that specializes in creating digital publishing platforms. It is dedicated to bringing the advantages of digital flipbooks to as many people as possible. For more information, please visit https://www.flipbuilder.com/.