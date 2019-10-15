HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2019 --FlipBuilder, a flipbook software expert, recently announced that it provides countless background themes for its users. The announcement came after the addition of some newly developed themes to the previous list.



With the increasing number of background themes, users now find it easier and quicker to create flipbooks from PDF files. Also, they have numerous options to choose from that will fit their design style and taste. Many individuals and businesses have started utilizing this feature to produce intriguing and interactive flipbooks. The feature complements other amazing features of FlipBuilder, thus ensuring e-publishers have even more flexibility when using flipbooks.



"We understand that simplicity is important to our users, so we ensure that they can easily and quickly access the themes. For proper sorting and filtering, we categorized them in a way that even a user who is not computer savvy can find and use one," said Alan Chen, designer of FlipBuilder. Users do not need any coding skills to use these themes. FlipBuilder provides nice pre-designed background themes for everyone, irrespective of whether they are using the free or paid package. Users can download the themes from the website in .zip format.



FlipBuilder is known for its excellent customer service. On its website, it provides a clear step by step guide on how users can use the pre-designed themes. Users can also call or contact FlipBuilder's customer service via email to inquire about these themes or any other issues. The themes provided are ideal for a vast range of industries and uses, so everyone can find one that fits his/her style and purpose.



For more information, please visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is an award-winning software development company that develops and provides free flipbook software for individuals and businesses for their digital publishing work. The company lays emphasis on simplicity and affordability.