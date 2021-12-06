FlipBuilder Released a Free Flipbook Maker with Touch Support

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2021 --FlipBuilder's newest addition, Flip PDF Plus Pro is a revolutionary platform with robust features for transforming static PDF files into compelling, page-turning digital books. The free flipbook maker comes with a multimedia editor to help embellish digital publications with interactive media. With pre-made templates provided, one can customize their flipbooks with interactive effects from multimedia elements like hyperlinks, images, contact information, YouTube videos, and more.



The new free flipbook maker from FlipBuilder can convert PDF files into engaging flipbooks in minutes. It offers the best solution for audience engagement to users. They can utilize animated media, use audio files, and interactive videos to enrich their publications and give them a life-like effect. To enhance marketability, they can include hyperlinks to the content, which will direct traffic to their eCommerce stores or websites. This software makes it easy for users to enhance their online presence using stunning digital publications.



"We're happy to present our free flipbook maker – the Flip PDF Plus Pro," says Winston Zhang, the CEO of FlipBuilder. "It has taken us time to design this software, and looking at all the benefits it will bring forth to our clients, we believe it was worth the effort. This tool will help you promote your business on any platform, allowing you to reach out to your customers and prospects, no matter where they are. We are sure you'll be pleased with the outcomes."



Besides creating mobile-friendly projects with the new flipbook maker, users have multiple format options to consider for online and offline distribution. FlipBuilder made sure that it provided different ways for publishers to share their stunning e-books. They could use formats like ZIP, WordPress Plug-in, Mac APP, EXE, or APK. This will ensure that their publications reach every target audience they were designed for. In addition, they could publish them in HTML format and upload them to their own servers or FlipBuilder's server and get a direct link to share.



