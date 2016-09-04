FlipBuilder Released Page Flip eBook Software Flip PDF for Publishers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2016 --In the past few months, FlipBuilder never stopped its steps in improving its digital publishing tools. Now, FlipBuilder released the new page flip eBook software which makes it easy to publish online with interactive content for marketing.



For digital publishers, Flip PDF from FlipBuilder has been a go-to tool years. With Flip PDF, Users are easy to create page flipping books, including: magazines, brochures, catalogs, flyers, pamphlets and more. For marketers, Flip PDF allows them to convert PDF into flipping eBook with interactive ecommerce elements.



"We are making all our efforts to provide the best using experience to every customer. Considering the technology development, we will improve Flip PDF with new features day to day. Also, we try our best to make the product meet every marketing demands, "said Alice Lee, marketing representative for FlipBuilder.



After several months of efforts and the newest upgrade to Flip PDF (version 4.4.3), Flipbuilder has achieved that goal, offering new features and a perfected user experience to Flip PDF. What's more, it optimized the mobile reading experience with advanced features.



The new PDF flipbook software Flip PDF enables users to do:



- Utilize the pre-designed templates to modify eBook

- Beautify flipbook with background and theme

- Share digital publication via social network

- Manage online flipbook with realistic bookcase



While many people become the loyal users of FlipBuilder, its developers make sure to create the easy-to-navigate experience to customers. FlipBuilder also provides the step-by-step guides for those who know nothing about design and online publishing. Also, users can contact FlipBuilder customer service, Alice will help them to solve the problems as soon as possible.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is the well-known digital publishing developer which provides multiple useful tools for publishers, marketers and teachers. Flip PDF is the basic and free PDF flipbook software and page flip eBook maker which allows users to create stunning page flip eBooks.