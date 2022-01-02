FlipBuilder Releases a Free Interactive PDF Creator to Help Everyone

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2022 --FlipBuilder has released a new free interactive PDF creator recently. The new offering will allow additional, and easily implemented, creative opportunities for users to customize their online publications.



"We can't wait for people to get their hands on our new free interactive PDF creator product," says Ivan Leung, the CTO of FlipBuilder. "We want to create a premium option that still has the simplicity of Flip PDF Plus and we couple that with some of the best features to create an exciting and new product."



Flip PDF Plus Pro helps users create interactive PDFs through a simple, streamlined process using the pre-made templates, and users are able to modify their books through the multimedia editor. Users can easily upload their PDF from the computer and then customize the layout and add brand-friendly logos effortlessly. Flip PDF Plus Pro gives users full control of the look, feel, and functionality of their books. And they can also publish their flipbooks in a variety of formats including HTML, EXE, and WordPress plug-ins to easily embed on their websites.



All publishers look forward to delivering interactive content that cuts through the crowd. Well, FlipBuilder's free interactive PDF creator is designed with touch support. This means that even those customers who use touch devices like Android, iPhone, and iPad will have access to their creations. The HTML5 output format allows the page-turning flipbooks to run smoothly on any device. So whether it's digital magazines, catalogs, lookbooks, brochures, newspapers, or reports, readers can get their copy directly from their smart devices, or PCs.



Flip PDF Plus Pro is available for download on Mac or Windows versions and offers an additional online hosting service. Once users download the flipbook software free, they can start working on their creations. The platform doesn't limit their creativity. Instead, it allows them to have as many digital publications as they can and build an appealing and realistic library, with all their creations safely tucked in a digital bookcase. The bookcase can be branded to allow readers to relate to their brand.



To get more about this free interactive PDF creator, visit FlipBuilder.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a proficient software developer. It focuses on delivering cutting-edge digital publishing software to help marketers design stylish publications that meet existing market trends. Their products are built with innovative technology.