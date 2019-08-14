FlipBuilder Releases a Magazine Maker for Making Fashion Magazines

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2019 --FlipBuilder, a giant in the software development industry, has released its latest magazine maker, Flip PDF for everyone. The company says the software will reduce the challenges people face in creating fashion magazines. According to the company, the fashion industry is constantly evolving with new designs and styles being updated frequently, thus necessitating the continuous production of fashion magazines.



FlipBuilder's magazine maker is expected to close the gap created by the need to produce magazines continuously to highlight new trending fashion styles. The software will help publishers produce magazines quickly and easily. In the words of Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder, "We are confident that Flip PDF will enable publishers to produce more magazines easily in a given time interval. We aim to increase the productivity of publishers of fashion magazines while ensuring that we provide tools that will make the magazines stand out."



FlipBuilder is known for its commitment to ensuring that businesses hinged on digital publication flourishes. The company has been doing this by providing enterprise solutions to address different areas. According to Winston, its recently launched magazine maker application is a fulfillment of its promise to develop a software program that e-publishers can use to make fashion magazines. "We are happy that we have been able to deliver on our promises. The software is not just any software but a very robust one with basic and advanced tools needed to produce quality magazines," said Winston.



The magazine maker comes with tools that allow publishers to add multimedia to their magazines. Aside from multimedia, publishers have access to different templates and themes to choose from that will fit their brand style perfectly. The magazines produced with the software are interactive, engaging readers while they read the contents. When the creation is complete, publishers have various options for sharing, such as embedding the magazines into a website or sharing them on different social media.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder develops a family of PDF-flipping software solutions that enable anyone to convert PDF files into flipbooks easily and quickly. For more information, please visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/.