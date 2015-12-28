FlipBuilder Releases a Series of Pre-Designed Free Templates for Interactive Trade Magazine Creation

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2015 --FlipBuilder announces that the Flip PDF users can now take advantage of a series of new free templates, scenes, themes, and backgrounds to build stunning interactive magazines. With no special technical knowledge required, the digital publishers can promote their business, creating custom trade magazines for no fee and publish them online.



Flip PDF gives people an opportunity to quickly convert any PDF file into an impressive HTML5 & Flash publication that contains flip effect with sounds and animations. The process of Flip book building consists of only 3 simple steps and the ready digital magazine behaves like a paper book. It can be read on all mobile devices, like iPhone, iPad or Android, can be sent via email, transferred to USB flash drive, CD or DVD, and published on all major social media sites.



The company has prepared multiple pre-designed themes, templates and backgrounds that can be used by the digital publishers to decorate their books and magazines for any specific need or occasion. A variety of plugins can be added to the publication, such as image slider, banners, music player, news rotator, and more to make it even more beneficial for the readers.



Alan Chen, designer of Flipbuilder, states: "We work hard to release more and more free templates. We are proud with the new series of free templates already released for the coming 2016. The team believes that templates like free gardening magazine template. will be well-liked by the digital publishers, who need to publish their content in an appealing and impressive way.



Lastly, FlipBuilder specializes in innovative technologies, offering next generation software solutions. Online publishers from all over the globe can take advantage of these products to benefit their business.



