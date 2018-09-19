FlipBuilder Releases eBook Design Software for Free Download

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2018 --FlipBuilder has announced the release of the latest version of eBook design software called Flip PDF Professional for Windows and Mac. This latest version of the eBook design software can allow users to create their own eBook from PDF with simple and easy steps. Windows and Mac users can download and install the eBook design software for free from FlipBuilder.com and experience the endless possibilities of creativity on this software.



Alan Chen, the designer of FlipBuilder, said, "With this software, users will be able to make interactive eBooks and engage their audiences like never before." The software is recommended to everyone regardless of their age group or computer skill level and that is what makes all the products of FlipBuilder loved by the individuals and publishers alike.



With this software, users will be able to add vivid rich media including flash animations and that is another feature making it unique. The application works on both Windows and Mac operating systems and this again makes it more acceptable and usable. Besides eBooks, users can create brochures, magazines, catalogues, annual reports and much more in style and ease.



Another remarkable feature of this software is the possibilities that come with the output of any creation. Users can create a file and produce its final version in several formats including .zip, .exe, .html or email it directly to the receiver. Other standard features of FlipBuilder applications including logo adding, audio adding, video adding, page flipping and social sharing etc. come standard with the software.



This eBook design software is available at http://www.flipbuilder.com/.



About FlipBuilder

Headquartered in Hong Kong, FlipBuilder is a software development company that is committed to developing the most cost-effective software for the end user.