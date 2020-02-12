FlipBuilder Releases Flip PDF for Creating Memory Books Online

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2020 --FlipBuilder recently launched Flip PDF, an advanced digital publishing platform that allows users to easily create and publish memory books online. Despite the state of the art functionality of the new software, its simple interface and ease of operation mean that anyone can use it to produce stunning eBooks. For those looking to archive their cherished memories, the new publishing platform is a powerful and cost-effective tool.



"Unlike most digital publishing software, Flip PDF has been designed to be used in a variety of settings, both commercial and non-commercial," said Sam Huang, Senior Software Development Engineer of FlipBuilder. "Therefore, we have combined all the advanced functionality that you would expect in software. So anyone, irrespective of their knowledge and experience, can get started making stunning memory books.



Users can create exciting digital eBooks that have pages that flip in a realistic manner, giving the impression of thumbing through the pages of a book. Rich media such as videos, audio, photos and links can be included to make a memory book that truly archives all the valuable material that users have.



The memory books can be further enhanced by incorporating audio to play in a synchronized manner when the reader scrolls through the text. Animations and graphics can also be added to make the reading experience truly memorable. The simple click and drag interface allows complete beginners to easily use the powerful features at their disposal. Multiple templates are available to help them get started with hundreds of themes and backgrounds to choose from. Since all parameters are customizable, there are plenty of opportunities for users to display individual flair.



Nor do they have to worry about advanced publishing protocols. Users are free to upload the books to FlipBuilder's secure service to have them available online. They can then be easily shared on social media such as Facebook and Twitter or even embedded into websites and blogs. Alternatively, the memory books can be saved on CD/DVDs and pen drives and shared with family and friends.



About FlipBuilder

Headquartered in Hong Kong, FlipBuilder is an innovative software company that specializes in digital publishing platforms. Its goal is to help people enrich their lives by using the state of the art features of flipbooks. For more information, please visit https://www.flipbuilder.com/.