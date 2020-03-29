FlipBuilder Releases Flip PDF to Meet Educational Needs During Coronavirus

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2020 --FlipBuilder is revolutionizing digital publishing by empowering its clients to create highly responsive publications for their audiences. The company has today launched its Flip PDF for creating special holiday-themed school projects that students can work on during the Coronavirus lockdown. Although the situation is stressful for everyone, teachers can create great content that is relevant to the students and will keep them busy the entire time. FlipBuilder allows users to produce their projects in flexible output formats to enable learners to use them when online or offline. Since the publications are in HTML5 format, they can open on browsers and smart devices.



FlipBuilder has a multilingual interface that helps to meet the needs of students across the globe. While designing school projects, teachers can customize languages to help learners access and operate them in their native languages. With multiple control tools at their disposal, they can edit the pages with YouTube and Vimeo videos, links, images, and audio files to make them attractive.



"We are glad to be of help during this time that students are out of school," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder. "We want teachers to be able to provide study materials in a way that is convenient and beneficial to them and the students. This is one way to ensure that students will cover the syllabus on time while improving their self-learning capabilities. On the other hand, teachers will be able to adapt new and effective teaching methods that will help them earn revenue as well."



FlipBuilder empowers teachers to provide a go-to resource for students at a time like this when they really need study materials as they wait for schools to reopen. They can create a comfortable learning environment online by offering students the flexibility to search for particular topics, bookmark, and highlight them for later referencing. They make sure the study materials are engaging enough to enable students to process knowledge better and boost their achievement. By including quizzes and exercises, they can exchange feedback and offer assistance to the students whenever they need it.



When using the FlipBuilder platform, teachers can build a realistic digital library using the bookcase tool. All their published projects can be displayed here automatically to allow learners to choose one that is relevant to them. They can design unique bookcases customized with contact information, brand logos, and much more. FlipBuilder also provides a shopping cart to enable teachers to sell their e-books online. By adding a 'Buy Now' button on their websites or Google Base, MySpace, Craiglist, and other commercial sites using the PayPal payment method, teachers will be able to earn revenue from their creations.



For more information, please visit https://www.flipbuilder.com/.



