FlipBuilder Releases Free Magazine Generator with More Advanced Features

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2015 --With release of its Flip PDF Version 4.3.13 with more advanced features, FlipBuilder empowers publishers to generate stunning online magazines. This thoughtfully designed magazine builder has everything that publishers could desire and need to create amazing digital magazines with ease.



"This advanced free magazine generator adds a new dimension to traditional magazine publishing. The content is rendered vividly expressive and, flipping through the automated pages, the readers get a unique absorbing reading experience," says Alan Chen, Designer of FlipBuilder.



The Flip PDF Version 4.3.13 is sure to prove as the most ideal and handy tool for those who want to publish eBooks, distribute online magazines, newspapers/letters, business brochures, corporate annual reports, event leaflets, promotion flyers, product catalogues, sales slicks, educational books, interactive children books, or any multi-page document one wants to digitize.



"The FlipBuilder can bring real life to any PDF magazine in minutes. It makes the process of creating and publishing online magazines very simple: Import PDF, configure flipbook features, convert, and upload the most exquisite magazine. Isn't that simply simple!" Chen says while giving demo of FlipBuilder.



"It is provided with hundreds of built-in templates and animations. Explore your talent and present the digital magazine your way - beautify the background with pictures of your choice, change the magazine template or theme, brand your digital magazine, and enrich the content with multimedia etc," adds Chen.



The Designer seems confident in his claim, "The advanced features of FlipBuilder improve cut bleed box feature; add multi languages function for bookcase; fix the bugs of error occurred when publishing flipbook in Command Line Mode, or when canceling publishing flip book, or when opening publishing directory; and also fixes the issue of wide page does not work, etc."



For more about FlipBuilder products, click here.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is the PDF software provider for the global digital publishers. It aims to simplify the publishing process and enlarge the publishing channels. Up to now, it has developed a series of digital publishing software which is popular among the users.