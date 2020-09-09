FlipBuilder Releases Its Latest Flipbook Software in Australia

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2020 --FlipBuilder is an adept software developer with a mission to help enterprises expand their markets over digital boundaries. The company has just released its latest flipbook software in Australia to enable marketers and publishers to create stunning publications such as magazines, brochures, reports, lookbooks, and many other flipbooks for publishing online. Known as Flip PDF Pro, the software has tools that allow users to design different types of publications for product promotion and marketing. Business owners in Australia can now engage with their audiences by incorporating interactive elements such as videos, links, images, graphics, audio, and more in their creations.



Flip PDF Pro allows users to create embeddable flipbooks for websites. The digital publications created simulate real books with page-flipping effects. Australian users can transform their creations into visually appealing additions to their websites to showcase their brands' products, services, goals, and achievements. Flip PDF Pro is intuitive enough for people with no design experience to use in creating their projects.



"The release of our latest flipbook software is going to revolutionize the way entrepreneurs in Australia present and promote their brands and products to audiences online," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder. "Flip PDF Pro will help to improve their online marketing approaches using visually appealing flipbooks. In return, they'll be able to rise above the competition in the digital realm. The flipbooks they create will help to drive more prospects to their businesses and increase their revenue and profitability. We are glad to be part of their journey to great business success."



With Flip PDF Pro, it's easy to import PDF documents and convert them into e-books in minutes. It's also easy for users to batch convert many PDF files into flipbooks and add watermarks. Australian entrepreneurs will no longer struggle to find effective marketing techniques to help their businesses increase sales and revenue or improve their presence online. With digital interactive publications, they'll be able to promote their brands to global markets and achieve excellent outcomes within a short time.



Flip PDF Pro ensures highly responsive and cross-screen flipbooks due to HTML5 technology. With HTML5, businesses in Australia can seamlessly reach mobile users and enhance their chances of gaining prospects. Flipbooks designed with this technology display clear content on all kinds of mobile platforms including tablets, smartphones, Android, iPod, iPhones, and iPads. Flip PDF Pro also allows users the flexibility to update and improve their e-publications at any time after publishing online.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is proficient in developing outstanding digital publishing software for online marketing. The company has recently expanded its client base to the Australian markets to allow its clients to reach out to global audiences online.