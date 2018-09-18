FlipBuilder Releases New PDF Page Turning Software in September 2018

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2018 --Before the launching of Flip PDF Professional, Winston Zhang, the CEO of FlipBuilder had a lot to say, "We are developing PDF page turning software that will solve the problem that most people face while trying to make page turning books. We need a tool that is very easy to use, and above all, it can produce books that can be viewed with different gadgets." "That is why we are coming up with Flip PDF Professional," Winston Zhang added.



Flip PDF Professional comes with a series of templates that are pre-designed for users. While making the page tuning books, users have the power of adding multi-media by just dragging the files. The good thing about this PDF page turning software is that it can allow audio integration in the book. The created book can also come with a hyperlink that users can share in different forums for people to read. The hotspot feature that Flip PDF Professional allows the user to include in the books makes it easy to highlight the most important points.



In addition to ease of use, the created book can be opened using desktop machines and even mobile devices. With Flip PDF Professional, the readers can view the turning pages anywhere and anytime of the day.



For the users of Flip PDF Professional who will like to make an official turning book, Flip PDF Professional will allow them to brand the produced books. With Flip PDF Professional, a logo, web icon and even a company motto and brand button can be added to the book, which will allow the readers to link back to the main company page. The whole process will lead more traffic to the intended site thus making more sales if it is a commercial store.



Above all, the digital turning books can be shared on different media platforms that are embedded on the Flip PDF Professional interface. Some of the platforms include Twitter and Facebook. Apart from that Flip PDF Professional can be used by people of different races. It allows users to select any preferred language and use it for publication. Lastly, the PDF page turning software is very easy to customize and use thus making it good for all types of users.



About FlipBuilder

Since its launching, FlipBuilder has been working to make the best software in the market. For instance, they produce a series of Flip PDF products, office suite products, images and other formats products. They also produce themes, scenes and templates just for users.



For more information, please visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/.