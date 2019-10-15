FlipBuilder Releases PDF Brochure Software for E-Commerce and Online Shopping

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2019 --FlipBuilder, the innovative creator of eBook production software, recently launched Flip PDF, PDF brochure software that can be used to create page turning brochures that are ideal for e-commerce and online shopping. Companies in this industry can use Flip PDF to create immersive brochures with interactive features that will really engage their audiences.



"We are offering Flip PDF completely free," said Alan Chen, designer at FlipBuilder. "This will allow startups and online shopping companies with cost constraints to create advanced e-brochures without having to buy expensive software. They can also create the digital brochures themselves, saving the cost of having to hire specialist personnel."



Flip PDF is a total e-publishing solution, enabling uses to create, design, publish and distribute their digital brochures. As no coding or design knowledge is necessary, even beginners can create their own exciting brochures. Alternatively, they can convert their existing PDF files into interactive brochures easily and conveniently. Using the advanced tools at their disposal, including the pre-designed templates, design setting and page editor, business owners can create their very own page flipping e-brochures. They can also add photos, audio, animations and video clips to make their content more engaging and exciting. By using all the advanced tools at their disposal, they have the opportunity to convince more customers to buy their products.



The ability to be published in many formats allows the created e-brochure to be distributed over a range of channels. It can also be viewed with full functionality over a variety of devices so even users of tablets and smartphones can read the brochure while accessing all its interactive features. This allows publishers to engage and sell their products and services to an even wider audience. Helping users reach more people is the integrated social media functionality which allows them to share their brochures on channels such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google+. By encouraging readers to like and share their e-brochures, businesses are able to reach more potential customers than ever before.



About FlipBuilder

An innovative and creative software company headquartered in Hong Kong, FlipBuilder specializes in creating PDF brochure software. FlipBuilder passionately believes that businesses have the opportunity to reach more customers and cost-effectively improve their bottom line by leveraging the benefits of digital brochures. For more information, please visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/.