FlipBuilder Releases the Most Versatile PDF to Flipbook Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2021 --Many people nowadays are opting to use flipbooks in favor of PDFs to publish their digital content. With the right PDF to flipbook software, publishers can captivate their target audiences quickly and easily. Flip PDF Plus Pro from FlipBuilder comes with a wide range of features to help content creators take full advantage of the flipbook trend. With a one-time purchase, users get unlimited lifetime access to the most versatile PDF to flipbook software.



Flip PDF Plus Pro is uncomplicated and easy-to-use PDF to flipbook software. Users don't need coding or programming skills, so they can focus on their strength – content creation. They simply need to import the desired PDF file and the PDF to flipbook software automatically turns it into an interactive flipbook. They can choose the page range to import, select the page quality and size, and set a watermark. Flip PDF Plus Pro allows for both single file and batch conversion.



One disadvantage of PDFs for digital publishing is the endless scrolling. With FlipBuilder's PDF to flipbook software, readers will be able to navigate publications by flipping through the pages like a traditional book. Publishers can also add background music and enable right-to-left reading for applicable languages. The appearance of the flipbook is also more attractive as Flip PDF Plus Pro offers various templates, themes, scenes, and backgrounds to enhance the publication.



Flipbooks are a more engaging way of presenting content. This is because they can include more than the text and images that PDFs are limited to. With this PDF to flipbook software, users can insert local and YouTube videos, audio, and hyperlinks in their flipbooks. They can also add animation effects. For marketing-oriented publications, Flip PDF Plus Pro supports the addition of company logos, website, and other contact details, as well as prices, buy buttons, and shopping carts.



Publishing flipbooks is a snap with FlipBuilder. Users can upload their publications online directly without using FTP or other upload tools; they can use the Bookcase tool to create stylish displays of their flipbooks on FlipBuilders's server, or they can choose from several offline output options. According to Alan Chen, Designer at FlipBuilder, "This PDF to flipbook software was designed to be a digital publisher's dream.'



Learn more about the PDF to flipbook software at FlipBuilder.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is flexible PDF to flipbook software that can be used to create any type of publication.