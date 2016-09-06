FlipBuilder Revolutionizes PDF Magazines with Its WordPress Magazine Plugin

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2016 --FlipBuilder is leading the charts for WordPress magazine plugins and this is all thanks to Flip PDF, the highly successful software introduced by the company which enables publishers to display their PDF magazine with interactive features on a WordPress website.



WordPress is one of the most common platforms for website development, especially when it comes to the eCommerce industry. And now, FlipBuilder has initiated a completely new concept by introducing a magazine plugin for WordPress. The Flip PDF software can present PDF magazines in the most stylish manner on WordPress websites. Most importantly, the software is very simple and easy to work with.



Alice Lee, the Marketing Head of FlipBuilder spoke during an interview recently where she explained several interesting features of Flip PDF. "Our WordPress magazine plugin maker provides customized settings, interactive reading, rich media, social sharing, as well as cloud publishing." She further added, "Flip PDF can enable website managers to add magazines on their site with considerable ease. At the same time, the software optimizes the outlook of their website and attracts more readers."



The most outstanding aspect of Flip PDF is that it enables users to add interactive elements to the magazine, including YouTube/Vimeo video, Flash, animation, SWF, as well as audio. Moreover, the magazine is also viewable on mobile devices as well.



Overall, FlipBuilder's Flip PDF is a must have WordPress magazine plugin maker. As such, website owners should definitely consider checking it out. The software is currently available for download.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder offers a professional and innovative digital publishing platform for publishers to convert static PDF files into exceptional online flipbook. Unlike conventional printed publications that are paper-based, users can create an attractive online digital magazine and publish it as flipbook WordPress Plugin in an easy way.