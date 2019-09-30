FlipBuilder Rolls out an Entry-Level Flip Book Maker

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2019 --FlipBuilder, a leader in software development, recently announced the rollout of its new entry-level flip book maker, Flip PDF Professional. The newly launched software is specially designed to enable new and experienced publishers to easily and quickly flip PDF files.



Flip PDF Professional is a flip book maker launched by FlipBuilder to ease the work of publishers all over the world. It enables users to create amazing flip books from PDF files. It makes the digital files more appealing and convincing to readers. Users don't need to start designing from scratch because there are countless pre-designed templates and themes they can use for their flip books. With those templates, even beginner users can come up with exceptional flip books by simply dragging and dropping elements. That means that publishers can use the software even without any coding skill.



The flip books created by the newly released flip book maker are all in HTML formats, which makes them compatible with multiple browsers and operating systems. What that means is that readers will get the best experience when reading the flip books. The flip books can be viewed on most browsers and are mobile-friendly. So, the experience on laptops and desktops is not far from that on tablets and smartphones. The animation effect is another thing that makes the flip books outstanding. The built-in animation tools are ideal for enhancing readers' engagement. Users can add media (photos, logos, audio, or videos) to the flip book, making it more interactive and appreciable.



FlipBuilder's new flip book maker comes with other out-of-the-box features like search engine optimization capabilities. In the words of Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder, "Users who publish their flip books using our search engine friendly environment will get lots of organic traffic and increased readership." The customizable meta tags - SEO title, keyword, description, etc. make it easy for publishers' flip book to rank high on search engines. Users can find more information at http://www.flipbuilder.com/.



About FlipBuilder

Headquartered in Hong Kong, FlipBuilder is a software development company that focuses on developing digital publishing software for individuals and businesses. The company has skilled developers and customer-focused employees dedicated to providing the best service to its users.