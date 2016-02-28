FlipBuilder Shares Digital Brochure Software for Creating Boosting Sales Brochures

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2016 --FlipBuilder is established with the goal to help online marketers and publishers to reach the success. The published materials are enriched with the multiple interactive functions provided to make them unique and eye-catching. Now, the company shares new digital brochure software aimed at boosting sales brochures, as a perfect aid for online marketers.



FlipBuilder presents their new digital brochure software Flip PDF that easily converts PDF files into interactive publications. Online marketers and small businesses can use it in their efforts to win more clients and boost their sales. Publishers can conveniently convert their PDF brochures into interactive flipping books to show them to their potential customers at presentations and other special occasions.



The mobile friendly software will automatically publish the online flipping brochures or catalogs in HTML5 and Flash, so they could be read by PC, Mac, tablet, and mobile users. The additional tools of this product enable publishers to include shopping carts and multimedia to fully engage the customers.



The CEO of Flipbuilder, Winston Zhang, shares: "Our goal was to create eco-friendly product that would go green by saving paper and ink. We believe we reached that goal by creating Flip PDF software for an amazing online reading experience."



Flip PDF provides an affordable and easy way to attract the attention of new prospects for any type of business. No technical skills are required to use this product.



For more information on the new digital brochure software, please visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a popular digital platform offering a wide range of online publishing solutions and tools. Online publishers from around the globe can take advantage of the company's products to boost their business on the next level.