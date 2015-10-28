FlipBuilder Simplifies the Creation of Interactive Digital Content

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2015 --Calling out to everyone who is looking for a simple yet amazing way to create their digital content, FlipBuilder now presents the finest option available online when it comes to creative digital publications. Creation of eBooks with customized layouts, search engine friendly publishing settings and ease of modification, publication and sharing of the content, everything has become too simplified, thanks to FlipBuilder.



FlipBuilder is readily available and compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems. To publish content on the internet, one needs three things, a good web publishing software, a web server for hosting the content and of course an internet connection. With FlipBuilder , publishers will be able to find all these three things in one, making it the best choice available online for a web publishing software that is completely free.



The best thing about FlipBuilder is the fact that one does not need to have the necessary knowledge required for operating a web publishing software. Anyone with basic computer skills will be able to use FlipBuilder to create, modify, customize, publish and maintain eBooks, magazines, brochures, catalogs, photo books etc, online. FlipBuilder also offers readymade templates that users will be able to use to design a high end reading interface for their audience/ readers online.



Femi Huang, Chief Engineer of Flipbuilder, while introducing Flipbuilder said: "We have created FlipBuilder with one aim in mind, to simplify the creation of interactive digital content for everybody. Now with FlipBuilder, interested publishers will be able to expand the publishing methods from offline distribution to online cloud platform with bookcase management, something that wasn't available before. FlipBuilder users will not need to have knowledge about operating technical web publishing software. Basic computer skills would be more than enough."



For more information please visit http://www.flipbuilder.com