FlipBuilder Takes Mac Users Into Exciting Experience Through Its eBook Publishing Software for Mac

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2018 --The invention of eBooks brought a huge development to the lives and businesses. But through the years, plain PDF eBooks are becoming ordinary documents that need further enhancements. Thus, FlipBuilder took a leap to create its Flip PDF for Mac. This eBook publishing software for Mac is capable of enhancing ordinary PDF documents into fascinating eBooks.



Alan Chen, designer of FlipBuilder, claimed that the Flip PDF series got the best set of publishing features among all other publishing tools online. He said, "FlipBuilder's research and development teams are working hand in hand to proactively meet the standards and demands of Flip PDF users. The eBook publishing software for Mac is a result of the team's excellent work in the business."



Here are the things that this eBook publishing software for Mac can do. For one, the Flip PDF for Mac has a reliable feature that expedites the importing of PDF into the software. It's easy for users to add links, bookmarks, multimedia and extensions to an eBook. And most importantly, all published digital contents through Flip PDF for Mac are highly compatible with any device.



"With FlipBuilder's goal to contribute to the efficiency of the publishing process, our design team will always find ways to enhance FlipBuilder's Flip PDF for Mac," Alan Chen said.



Anyone can browse more eBook samples from FlipBuilder's website.



About FlipBuilder

Headquartered in Hong Kong, China, FlipBuilder is able to establish a strong reputation as a provider of quality digital publishing tools. Its products include the Flip PDF for Mac and other Flip PDF series that aid many businessmen, artists, bloggers and publishing groups to come up with unique, engaging and beautiful digital contents. Find out more about FlipBuilder's products by checking out its page at http://www.flipbuilder.com/.