Flipbuilder Team Launches Initiative to Study User Requirement of Flip PDF Tool

Guangzhou, GuangDong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/26/2013 --Flipbuilder.com, a creator of unique digital publishing software, has revealed it is forming a team to find and study the various documents created with Flip PDF and Flip PDF Professional. The study will include a look at the e-magazines, e-catalogs, digital brochures, and albums created using the software. By taking a closer look the company aims to learn who uses the software and what features are used the most.



The company constantly tries to improve its software. With each update comes an improvement in function or the addition of features. By studying flipbooks made by customers, Flipbuilder.com intends to have the resources to improve upon more functions in later versions.



In addition, it provides users with tips on designing unique and beautiful catalogs. People do not have to be experienced designers or even familiar with the software to get started, but help is provided nonetheless. One-on-one guidance is also offered. Customers from all walks of life can seek assistance from professionals in the field.



Also, one can visit the support section on the website. Users can learn about the company’s upload online service, embedding page flipping books into a WordPress page, sharing it online or via email, searching for solutions to problems on the interface, and more. There are also video tutorials for each edition of the software. In the “Support Center”, customers can open a ticket and check its status when looking for assistance.



Flip PDF Professional offers a lot of options to users. After an easy conversion, users can add templates and embed Flash, video, audio, links, and more plus introduce animated backgrounds and interactive toolbars. One can record audio and synchronize it with the text already there. Many options are available for creating story books presentations, and much more.



A shopping cart is included so users can set up their flipbooks for selling things on the web. People can also track performance with Google Analytics, so the software already has a wealth of features. By embarking on its new study, the company can only make the product even better with future updates and releases. Go to www.flipbuilder.com to learn more.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder designs simple and functional software tools while striving to be the best on the market. Its software converts documents into flip books, so users can create unique e-books, magazines, brochures, reports, flyers, catalogs, and many other documents. Founded in 2008, it is part of Hong Kong based Wonder Idea Technology Limited.