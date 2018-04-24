FlipBuilder Unveils a Brochure Maker for Commercial and Personal Use

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2018 --Life is entirely digital nowadays, by using digital content one can stay updated and attract more business. One can spice up the digital content by making it interactive and mobile friendly. One can share the content on various social platforms and allow the readers to browse quickly without any hassle. Digital content is eco-friendly and not involve ink and paper, but still can attract thousands of customers through its fascinating design.



Brochures are a crucial part of the online marketing. A correctly designed brochure is a collectible item for its loads of featured information and alluring design. However, the PDF brochures are very limited, and they also fail to express the true essence of the business to customers. It is effortless to convert the PDF brochures into the flipping ones through FlipBuilder's brochure maker; it will also give power to the engaged customers on mobile devices, web and social sites.



The updated or the flipping brochures help to acquire the attention of the customers, specifically in the small businesses which have a low budget. They are able to add a logo linked to their website or online store to the brochure, which is a cost-effective way to increase traffic, reach and sales. However, the effectiveness of the brochure entirely depends upon the quality of content, design and many other things.



Multiple well-designed templates, themes and backgrounds available in FlipBuilder's brochure maker, it can assist one to create a brochure like a pro. For a media-rich reading experience, one is enabled to add music, videos, image sliders and the more to the page of the brochure.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is dedicated to making the best products possible. From design to delivery, It focuses on simplicity in use and power in function. Its range of applications includes tools for converting almost any kind of document to elegant flip books.



For more information, please visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/.