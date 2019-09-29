FlipBuilder Unveils a Catalog Maker for Easy Catalog Creation

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2019 --FlipBuilder recently launched Flip PDF Professional, a new catalog maker that would allow anyone to create engaging and attractive catalogs that can capture the attention of the audience. Flip PDF Professional converts PDF files into interactive catalogs that can be shared digitally. Users are able to turn static PDF files into exciting media-rich catalogs that can really engage readers. Once created, these catalogs can be shared online and via mobile devices, enabling them to reach the widest possible audience.



The converted catalogs provide a life-like flipping effect, giving readers the impression that they are reading a virtual catalog. Furthermore, users can incorporate videos, audio, and other media to broaden the appeal of the catalogs. For those who are just starting out, there are many pre-designed templates that they can use to create their very own professional looking catalogs. This will be a boon, especially to small businesses who may find it difficult to hire a costly professional to make a catalog for them.



The Flip PDF Professional creates catalogs in an interactive format making reading an interesting and involving exercise. The ability to be viewed on a variety of mobile devices, including phones and tablets, allows businesses to reach the widest possible audience with these catalogs. In addition, the catalogs can be embedded into company websites and shared on social media.



The Flip PDF Professional has a simple interface that even novices can use without difficulty. The intuitive interface allows beginners to use all the advanced tools at their disposal to create imaginative and winning catalogs. Besides catalogs, the application can be used to turn PDF files or images into responsive and engaging flipbooks. Brochures, annual reports, educational books and online magazines are just some of the flipbooks that can be created using this software.



"Flip PDF Professional allows any business to create stunning and high quality catalogs that can really engage readers," said Alan Chen, designer of FlipBuilder. "They now have a range of interactive features at their disposal to turn boring PDFs to exciting catalogs that will really grab their audience's attention."



About FlipBuilder

Headquartered in Hong Kong, FlipBuilder is an innovative software company that provides tools for the creation of exciting and interactive flipbooks that can change the way businesses communicate with their audience. For more information, please visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/.