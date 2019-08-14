FlipBuilder Unveils a Catalog Maker for Making Online Product Catalogs

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2019 --FlipBuilder has unveiled a catalog maker that helps users create interactive product catalogs. The company specializes in offering digital solutions that enterprises and marketers use to achieve business agility. They offer software built on the latest technology and a dedicated team of technicians.



FlipBuilder, the fastest-growing digital platform for entrepreneurs and marketing professionals, just unveiled an upgraded version of the catalog maker as an addition to its impressive toolbox. The software has updated features such as company logos, YouTube videos, photos, Vimeo videos, flash, music, and more that users can embed into their digital catalogs to give their audiences fun viewing experiences.



"It is our mission to help our users unlock next-generation benefits from advanced software tools and strategies. Users require different strategic approaches to optimize their digital publications for online environments. We offer a platform with diverse tools that can modernize how users design, publish, and share their e-catalogs while carefully selecting the best features that fit their specific target audiences to accelerate better outcomes." said Alan Chen, Designer of FlipBuilder.



FlipBuilder has the most promising software technology to aid users in their efforts to promote brand awareness and enhance their online presence. Users have access to practical tools and features to help them implement innovative marketing strategies into their business. FlipBuilder assists them in taking care of their needs through the most efficient usability of catalog maker to grab their audiences' attention.



"We are thrilled to be the platform to look up to by our users. We understand that they need a clear plan and access to the best features in order to scale their strategies and leverage the free cloud publishing option and multimedia sharing for faster marketing time and increased resilience. This will be very instrumental in creating sustainable competitive advantages in the dynamic business climate," continued Mr. Chen. "We will keep on devising the next big thing in software development to cater to the requirements of our users. We make use of their feedback to bring them the most creative and efficient solutions since we thrive on their success," Mr. Chen added.



At its heart, FlipBuilder is empowering users with ways to conquer the digital markets. Users obtain knowledge and tools that can help them achieve their marketing goals. In addition to assisting them to facilitate their efforts, FlipBuilder recognizes the importance of information and contributes significantly to educating users through their learning center. They aim to give the best tools and education to users and help them drive their online success.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a software development company that provides individuals and organizations with software for creating digital publications. Users can utilize the tools from various software products to design magazines, brochures, flipbooks, catalogs, and much more. For more information, please visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/.