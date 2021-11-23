FlipBuilder Unveils a Free Flipbook Maker in the Market

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2021 --Many people may be troubled by the question that they can't make an impressive and engaging brochure or catalog. Recently, FlipBuilder has launched a brand new free flipbook maker to solve this problem. Flip PDF Plus Pro is a good tool for them to create page-turning flipbooks that will display their content in a more attractive way.



For example, users can easily add links, YouTube videos, audio, animative text, images, and other multimedia to their flipbooks. Compared with the static PDF, the content-rich flipbooks are more possible to grab the readers' attention. Users are able to embed the links of their E-commerce store, websites, or surveys into the flipbooks so that audience can get more information by clicking the links.



The voice assistant feature of this free flipbook maker is useful for adding audio. "you can easily turn text to audio as an assistant to make your flipbook more realistic. When presenting your language catalog, storybook, or business report, it will feel and look as if a real person with a voice is the one presenting. All you have to do is input your text and choose the text-to-audio engine. The audio will be recorded and played with synchronized text on all the pages of your eBook. How amazing this is. We are always here for you, so watch this space," says Winston Zhang, the CEO of FlipBuilder.



The free flipbook maker provides users a smooth mobile reading experience too. Users are able to view the flipping digital magazines, catalogs, brochures on iPad, iPhone, and Android tablets anytime and anywhere. There are many other powerful features of this free flipbook maker. This includes HTML, ZIP, and EXE outputs, command line, password security set, Mac App, mobile version, single and batches conversion modes, multimedia embedding, SEO friendly, tracking with Google Analytics ID, online publishing, and adding bookmarks.



Want to learn more information about this free flipbook maker? Please visit FlipBuilder.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a leading digital flip book maker that has the most advanced features to turn any PDF files into captivating page-flipping digital publications. FlipBuilder is dedicated to providing the best products to users and always updating the latest version to meet the growing need of users.