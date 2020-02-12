FlipBuilder Unveils a Storybook Creator for Students

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2020 --FlipBuilder is delighted to unveil its storybook creator for students. The software enables students to create awe-inspiring storybooks and share them with their teachers and fellow students. It has a user-friendly interface with very simple and intuitive layouts and buttons that enable students of all ages to operate. The features provided encourage real-time collaboration, which helps to enhance interaction between peers. Students can tell their stories, share their thoughts, ideas, and artwork using Flip PDF Pro.



Making digital storybooks at FlipBuilder helps to give voice and audience to students. They can create their books and make their stories more intriguing by adding videos, music, artwork, photos, animations, and other multimedia elements. They can also add recordings of their stories or speak their stories to make the books vivid, fun, and entertaining. FlipBuilder allows them to publish their own books to its cloud platform where they can share their stories with the whole world.



"Our Flip PDF Pro can help the students develop their productive and receptive skills," said Fermi Huang, Chief Engineer of FlipBuilder. "We have a wide range of features with different modes of input to help them get creative. While working on their projects, they can perform numerous activities such as recording themselves, typing content, and embedding music and video files into their storybooks. Sharing their storybooks with the world helps them interact with many people and receive feedback in real-time."



Flip PDF Pro is simple to use and navigate. It offers a short tutorial that helps students learn more about the simple to use features and will guide them using demos to ensure they produce immersive stories that will wow the readers. Users can start their book creations from scratch or use the pre-designed templates and themes to modify and customize their storybooks. They can make the book pages flip automatically using the Auto Flip feature offered by FlipBuilder.



The storybook creator can accommodate students of different proficiency levels. They can freely express their ideas through different expressions such as music, drama, art, storytelling, and much more. In this way, they will be able to build their reading fluency and writing skills. Most importantly, their books will go a long way to help other students, especially reluctant readers, to enjoy reading and engage with them. The interactive media will help them understand concepts even more.



For more information, please visit https://www.flipbuilder.com/



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a Hong-Kong based software developer specializing in digital publishing software. The company is committed to providing a wide variety of software products for its local and international clients. Their products are user-friendly and highly responsive.