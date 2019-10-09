FlipBuilder Unveils Flip PDF Professional to Create a Flipbook Online

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2019 --FlipBuilder is excited to unveil its Flip PDF Professional for creating a flipbook online. FlipBuilder is committed to delivering quality and value to help its clients keep up with the ever-changing business environment. With the emerging technology-based processes, FlipBuilder aims to ensure its clients' success at all times. The Flip PDF Professional is one way to help them make a statement to their audiences through interactive and appealing flipbooks such as e-brochures, newsletters, press-kits, annual reports, and much more.



Flip PDF Professional provides users with essential tools to design stunning flipbooks that can help them improve their business performance. Flipbooks created by Flip PDF Professional provide flexible reader engagement and ensure that the right message is communicated to the target audience. Users can add engaging functionalities such as shopping car to allow their customers to purchase their products directly from their flipbooks.



"We are excited to introduce our Flip PDF Professional and allow our clients to promote their products and brands to the e-commerce markets," said Fermi Huang, Chief Engineer of FlipBuilder. "For us, this is quite a milestone in our efforts to become an end-to-end publishing software provider to our valued users. We believe in our technical abilities that enable us to deliver cutting edge software. We are committed to ensuring product excellence and continue to strive to produce outcome-based products that will help our clients achieve their objectives."



FlipBuilder has innovative features to design custom online flipbooks for corporate organizations. Users can integrate interactive features into their flipbooks to enable better engagement with audiences. After customizing their creations, they can share them on the various social media platforms and acquire extensive online visibility.



Flip PDF Professional is equipped with tools that support the marketing efforts of users. FlipBuilder continues to explore more innovative ways to enhance their software quality and ensure they serve the digital needs of their users. The company understands that every industry has unique publishing needs, so it invests in research to produce high-end software that is flexible across all sectors.



For more details regarding Flip PDF Professional, please visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder provides a one-stop platform for creating eye-catching digital publications. The company manufactures innovative software for use by a wide range of industries that seek to market their brands online. FlipBuilder develops versatile and easy-to-use publishing software for all needs.