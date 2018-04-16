FlipBuilder Unveils Its Flipbook Maker for Designers Worldwide

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2018 --FlipBuilder has continued to hold its place as one of the most sought-after solution providers in the digital publishing industry. As part of the service provider's commitment to ensure excellent service delivery and customer satisfaction, FlipBuilder recently unveiled its unique and exciting flipbook maker for designers across the globe.



Over the years, digital content and publishing have evolved, with different exciting features and solutions added to the concept to make it more accessible and efficient for users, including readers. However, not too many publishers and marketers have been able to harness the immense benefits of digital publishing and flipbook in particular. Several factors have been attributed to this situation. However, FlipBuilder has aggregated these challenges, consequently creating a comprehensive and effective solution with the launch of its flipbook maker.



The Flip PDF Professional from FlipBuilder is a powerful flipbook maker packed with exciting features that allow users to convert ordinary PDF files into engaging flipbooks. The software has a page edit function that allows for the creation of inspiring page turning books to display smoothly on iPad, iPhone, Android devices and desktop.



Other exciting features of the flipbook maker include hundreds of stunning pre-designed templates, fully customizable digital brochure or catalog with interactive effect with the addition of multi-media such as YouTube video, image, and hyperlink.



The software also has a multilingual interface support, allowing users to customize the software language with 11 international languages, and is compatible with computers running on the Windows 10, 8, 7, Vista, and XP.



More information about FlipBuilder, the flipbook maker and other products from the digital publishing solutions giant can be found on the website.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is established with the goal to provide an innovative digital platform for professional digital publishers who can easily convert their static PDF files into stunning and intuitive flipbooks.