Flipbuilder Updates Flip PDF Professional with Multiple Languages

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2014 --Flip Builder, a renowned name when it comes to making software products has updated Flip PDF Professional with multiple languages. Flip PDF provides an instant help to batch convert regular PDF files into stunning booklets along with offering beautiful page flip animations and sound effects.



Flip Builder has developed 11 languages that include Spanish, Portuguese, English, Germany, French and more version of software according to the requirements of the global users. Users can select the language when they install the software. They can also change it in the Options menu.



When contacted, a representative of the company said, “Yes we have developed many more languages Flip PDF Professional so that our software can be used by global customers. Now any user all over the world can create excellent html5 flash page flip book with Flip PDF.” He further added, “Our official website will be available in various languages so not only English speakers but others users of other languages can know about us. We aim to offer best products for software with simplest designs.”



If experts of the fields are to be believed developing their software in many other languages is great way to attract global users. People who do not know English face problems in using Flip PDF Professional, so availability of this software in a number of other languages can helps them a lot.



The company also has released their official websites in diverse languages. So now not just English speakers can know their products but many other Non English speakers can also use and know Flip PDF professional.



Flipbuilder is helpful for publishing newspapers, annual reports, eBooks, business brochures, distribute online magazine, product catalogs, corporate reports, event leaflets-flyers, newsletters, educational books, interactive books, sales slicks and any other type of multi-pages document.



About Flip Builder

Flipbuilder is a popular company that is based in Hong Kong. The company offers various tools and applications to convert documents into flip books.