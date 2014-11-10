FlipBuilder Upgraded Its Flipbook Publish Tool to New V4.1.11

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2014 --The flipbook publish tool by flipbuilder.com, Flip PDF series, is proud to announce its latest updates that will convert PDFs into far more interactive and engaging e-books with automatically flipping pages.



The latest upgrades on Flip PDF v 4.1.11 masters many more added conveniences in addition to the basic conversion. The latest version now allows users to incorporate URLs to bookmarked items and even the table of contents. This enables the creation of even more powerful and inspiring eBooks.



The Flip PDF is undoubtedly the best choice with all the recent developments that make it all the more user-friendly. It now supports encrypted HTML and ZIP outputs whilst also saving HTML Meta as project for future use. The download function in EXE flipbook is now available, allowing users to download the stunning booklets or other attached files.



The well designed templates are a key feature of the Flip PDF series which has now gone up a notch; with the initiation of the new and improved Classical, Float, Flat and Spread templates. The created slide show also now unfolds with keyboard keys. Static PDF files with upward and downward scrolling are a thing of the past; the newly upgraded Flip PDF series is contemporary and refreshing.



The new version comes with an improved search feature as well as the capacity for users to add User List edit tool which enables setting user list security. This latest development is a primary building block to user security authorization.



The Flip PDF series just got uncomplicated and undemanding. The interactive elements of publications will lure in the target reader market of users. And the new releases of Flip PDF series cater to this very elemental need. Mobile versions of the Flipbook can now be pinch zoomed, and YouTube/ Vimeo pop-ups have been enabled. Transformation of PDF’s can be executed in the user-friendly Flip PDF series within minutes.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is digital publishing software that enables users to convert PDFs to flipbooks in order to create an interactive reading environment.



For more information, visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/