Flipbuilder Upgrades Its PDF to Flipbook Series Products

FlipBuilder, a renowned name when it comes to offering useful software has updated the website with new features. PDF to flipbook series are now updated with new versions. The company has added a number of stunning page flip book examples to the home page and showcase. The application range of the company has numerous tools for converting all types of documents and files into stylish flip books.



Flip PDF new series helps users to create page flip book from PDF file on both Mac and Windows. They can also customize their company brochure to get better brand value, or to make digital flash catalog to publish their products and services. The software is an inventive and expert digital publishing platform that offers a most excellent solution to convert static PDF files into wonderful online flipbooks. The software is easy to use and can be applied by anyone with basic computer knowledge.



Users are able to create attractive page turning books to display efficiently on Android devices, iPhone, iPad and desktop. Flip PowerPoint feature is a simple method to convert MS PowerPoint Presentations into spectacular booklets with page-flipping effects and animations. The software offers several pre-designed templates and users can easily customize the presentation with new colors, size and background.



FlipBuilder is a creative method to display PDF based newsletters, magazine, catalogues, yearbook and online album. The software helps users to insert audio, flash, video and links. It has more than ten templates and above 80 design settings. It also has animated backgrounds, interactive toolbar features and upload online or output offline. The FlipBuilder’s experts keep on updating and introducing new functions and powerful features to Flip PDF series.



For more information, go to http://www.flipbuilder.com/.



About Flip Builder

FlipBuilder is a Hong Kong based company providing unique ad useful software to clients across the globe. The company started operations in the year and offers various tools and applications to convert documents into flipbooks.