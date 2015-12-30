FlipBuilder Welcomes the New Year with Powerful Digital Photo Book Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/30/2015 --High definition digital cameras and broadest range of Smartphone have facilitated the photo lovers to capture their golden memories and special events. These images take a lot of bite out of our digital devices' storage memory. Moreover, the users want to safely preserve and share these massive volumes of images with greater efficiency and ease.



FlipBuilder, the leading innovator in photo book software, has the ideal solution for creating exquisite online flip books. The joy and memorable New Year events can now be easily shared with online friends with the help of digital photo book software. Most importantly, this is a free photo book maker.



Sam Huang, senior software developer at FlipBuilder, and his highly skilled team have engineered a solid & user-friendly tool. The users can fully utilize their ideas and create compelling, innovative designs with this digital book maker.



This free photo book maker is tailor-made to operate seamlessly on all digital devices. Flip PDF be confidently operated through android, desktop computers and all Apple devices (iPhone, iPad, Mac etc.).



People all across the globe can confidently use this Flip PDF to design their own digital book. Up to 12 languages are supported, so no one would lag behind due to language barrier.



Highlights:



- Free photo maker tool

- Widest range of attractive ready-made templates

- Users have more choice for creation of innovative designs

- Customization of templates

- Fast & Effective communication through insertion of interactive multimedia

- Add more images to the template library

- Insert Hyperlink to image. In this way, the audience viewing the pictures can be redirected to any webpage

- Easy sharing with friends



Benefits:



- Safe online storage

- Easy access through any device

- Create attraction for target audience

- Add page flip effect

- Users can choose their native language for designing

- Image book interface allows direct sharing of digital content onto to the Social Media networks

- Greater reach



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder, the innovative flipbook software developer, has developed powerful flipbook software for the photo book making. Its software can help to convert PDF to flipbook in an amazing way. Free for download, everyone can create unique flipping photo book to record the past 2015 happy times.