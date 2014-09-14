FlipBuilder.com Allows Creating Flip Book Plugin for WordPress Site

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2014 --WordPress plugins add oodles of functionalities to WordPress powered sites. The recently launched Flip Book plugin feature from Flipbuilder.com is one great way to read through the documents. The company has put in enormous effort to make the experience more book-like than the standard PDF files. With aid from the plugin, users can transform standard PDF docs into elegant animations. The FlipBuilder site has also worked closely with various devices and ensured that the plugin adds the same experience to mobiles and tablets.



The company has worked extensively in delivering their promise of a near book-reading experience for the readers. The plugin allows two different ways for users to turn pages. Users can turn pages by dragging them by the corner and clicking the previous and next buttons. The company believes that the feature will engage readers to the fullest by recreating a real life reading scenario. Makers at the site believe that the PDF to WP flipbook feature will do wonders to the WordPress site besides reducing the bounce rate. If properly used, claims the company, the plugin can also increase subscriptions and purchases.



Developers at Flip Builder have imparted HTML5 support to the plugin. The company has made use of Flip PDF HTML5 digital publishing technology to make sure the plugin is utilitarian on a range of devices including iOS, Android, Windows and Mac. Says the owner of the site: “We have laid special emphasis on making the plugin functional on all devices. Mobile readers will definitely find the service interactive and helpful.”



The site manager also reflected the thoughts of the owner. He said: “All major website usages have been streamlined with the plugin. Be it reading magazines and catalogues, launching videos or following links, mobile readers will never be disappointed. We are also introducing some great and fully customizable themes and templates along with the Flipbook plugin. Additionally, Google Analytics has also been integrated to the plugin.”



About Flip Builder

Flip Builder is a noted WP plugin building platform. The company specializes in turning PDF into the more interactive reading material using the Flip option. The recently launched Flip Book plugin has seen the company add another feather to its hat.



Further information is available about the Flip Book plugin on http://www.flipbuilder.com/free-flipbook-wordpress-plugin.html