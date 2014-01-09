Flipbuilder.com Announces a Discount of 70% for Its Flip PDF Corporate Edition Publishing Software

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2014 --Lailie Tan, marketing professional at Flip Builder, announced that the company will conduct a discount promotion in January 15, 2014 offering 70 percent off its Flip PDF Corporate Edition. The special offer will be for one day only at http://www.bitsdujour.com/software/flip-pdf-corporate-edition.



Flip PDF Corporate Edition converts PDF documents into a digital format, allowing individuals to turn the pages of eBooks, flipbooks and digital documents just as they would a physical publication. The software comes with pre-designed templates and one year of free cloud hosting for up to 1,000 books. It can be installed on five machines and unlimited conversions can be performed.



Pages can be converted individually or as a batch in a variety of modes and accommodates multimedia and shopping carts. Users can publish online in multiple formats that include HTML, mobile versions and Zip files. eBooks can be published as a WordPress plugin or as Joomla or Drupal modules. The software includes text to audio ability that converts virtually any wordage to an audio file for publication.



Flip PDF Corporate Edition enables individuals to add watermarks to protect their intellectual properties and provides publishers with password protection to safeguard their entire project. Hyperlinks, email and page links can be included, for collaborations and to direct readers to other resources. The software is compatible with Windows 7, XP and Vista.



Multiple languages and right-to-left flipping is supported. Google analytic tools are included to manage, track and monitor every facet of projects. Publishers control all aspects of printing, downloading, social media sharing and purchasing. Digital publications created with Flip PDF Corporate Edition are compatible with the iPhone, iPad, PCs, Macs and Android systems.



The 70 percent off promotion being offered by Flip Builder on its Flip PDF Corporate Edition allows publishers to obtain one of the most powerful and versatile publishing tools available at significant savings. The software provides all the specialized tools required to create, publish and distribute digital publications. Powerful security tools protect publications from theft, allowing publishers to reap the full benefit of their labors.



For more information, visit the website at http://www.flipbuilder.com/flip-pdf-corp/.