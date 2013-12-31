Flipbuilder.com Announces Flip PowerPoint Professional Giveaway

Guangzhou, GuangDong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/31/2013 --Flipbuilder.com, a provider of flipbook making digital publishing software, has announced a giveaway of its Flip PowerPoint Professional software on Giveawayoftheday.com on December 31. Intended as a New Year’s gift to software users, the giveaway will enable users to obtain free copies of the product on that day. Flip PowerPoint Professional is normally available at a cost of $299.00.



Suitable for business or personal use, the software lets people create quality page-flipping documents out of common PowerPoint files. It’s also possible to add movies, YouTube videos, music and audio, hyperlinks, email addresses, slideshows, and much more to flipbook pages. Users can create animated presentations, but it is the page flipping effect that makes the software so unique.



Reading a flipbook online makes the experience more realistic. In addition, users can customize their documents with the many themes and templates included; these can easily be set through the user-friendly controls on the interface. Once finished, the PowerPoint flipbook can be published online via the company’s Upload Online Service. This makes the document available to PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone, and Android users.



Flipbooks can also be output to email, app format, flash drives, and social media. Google Analytics integration lets users track their documents and visitor traffic so a flipbook can become an effective part of any online marketing campaign. All one has to do is log on to http://www.giveawayoftheday.com/flip-powerpoint-pro/ on December 31 to obtain a free copy of this versatile business software.



To learn more about the software and what it can do, go to http://www.flipbuilder.com/flip-powerpoint-pro/.



About Flipbuilder

Flipbuilder creates and distributes high quality digital publishing applications for converting documents into flip books. The software lets users design and publish e-books, magazines, brochures, reports, flyers, sales materials, catalogs, and many other documents without any need for professional experience. Flipbuilder is a part of Hong Kong based Wonder Idea Technology Limited, founded in 2008.