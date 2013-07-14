FlipBuilder.com Launches Customization Service Relates to Flash Flip Book

Guangzhou, GuangDong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2013 --FlipBuilder has announced the launch of a customization service available via its website. The service allows anyone who wants to create a unique page-flipping e-book to send the company their requirements. A professional design and development team will then create a template, theme, or flipbook based on the customer’s expectations.



The company’s support team is always on hand to take any questions. People can rely on dedicated professionals to answer questions and provide services. Examples of finished work are available online so customers can see what to expect. FlipBuilder.com’s team of experts can customize any feature a flipbook can include.



Design and development experts will also take any materials to help them with the finished product, including drawings, screenshots, sample books, and more. They will work with one of dozens of templates available for flipbook software. These include the Float, Neat, and Classical templates included with the program or the online varieties such as Conciseness and Specific. The team can incorporate an alternative template or customize the design of an existing one.



Themes which are pre-designed or created from scratch are no problem with FlipBuilder.com’s design team. For flipbooks requiring different types of functionality and themes, the company can customize these accordingly as part of the service. In addition, experts can meet the customer’s needs in regards to tool bar style, position of buttons, backgrounds, and much more.



While it can also customize entire e-books, the company is also offering a software customization service. Those who require more features or alternative functions can send their requirements in and a design team will assist. Features like a video player in the Edit Page interface of Flip PDF Professional, or a page viewing mode for a mobile flipbook, have been integrated to meet past requirements.



The FlipBuilder.com customization service is available now to anyone wanting custom features for their flipbooks or software. For more details, go to http://flipbuilder.com/customization.html.



About FlipBuilder.com

A part of Wonder Idea Technology Limited founded in 2008, FlipBuilder.com specializes in applications allowing users to convert any kind of document into a flipbook. The Flip PDF software series is ideal for publishing e-books, digital magazines, newspapers, brochures, reports, flyers, newsletters, catalogs, and more. Flipbook software has been constantly updated based on user feedback and suggestions, resulting in affordable publishing tools for individuals and businesses.