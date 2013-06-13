FlipBuilder.com Offers Free Flip Reader for Reading Flipbooks of FBR and Zip Formats

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2013 --Flip Reader is free downloadable software that is specially designed for reading eBooks, and now, offered on its latest version by Flip Builder. The original Flip Reader is easy to use and install by just simply opening *.fbr or *.zip eBook format to be able to read and view directly. This software is more convenient to use because it requires no specific tools or a Flash player to make it highly functional. A lot of eBook lovers and software enthusiasts cling to this software due to its incredible and convenient features. This freeware is the ultimate solution of individuals who have the desire to share eBooks with families and friends through email. Another interesting thing about this software is that it allows individuals to read eBooks even on offline mode.



The*. fbr format is added to the latest version of Flip PDF V3.9.1 and Pro VI.9.1 so that users can easily update the newest version, make FBR eBooks, and utilize the software for a more convenient and satisfying reading experience. Flip builder actually offers array of output formats that have the capacity to read books by different system in dissimilar ways, but the FBR and ZIP format are highly recommended. Good thing is that Flip Builder was able to deliver the updated version and this was also made for the purpose of bringing same reading experience on compatible mobile devices.



Flip Builder is dedicated and committed to creating high quality products and is focused to simplicity in terms of functioning power and use. Their variety of application includes tools that help in converting any kind of document to flip books. The software offered by Flip builder are ideal for individuals who wanted to distribute online newspapers, magazines, business magazines, event flyers and leaflets, corporate reports, newsletters, sales clicks, interactive books, multi-page documents, product catalogs and more. This software is also beneficial for individuals who are planning to publish eBooks.



“The Flip Reader will be free forever. It is special gift for FlipBuilder software users. Our ultimate goal is to bring the same reading experience on mobile devices as on PC." –Sam Huang



For more information, feel free to visit their website http://flipbuilder.com/flip-reader/.