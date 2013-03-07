Flipbuilder.com Releases a Free PDF to Flash Converter

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2013 --Flipbuilder.com the market leader in flipping book and file conversion software announced today their launch of a free pdf to flash tool. This is a kind of flash converter aims to convert PDF to flash document, at the same time keep all the layout, image graphics and text of PDFs in the output flash movies. The tiny tool help users publish accessible flash for their website or for other use. Due to its neat features and easy to use style, it is suitable for any level users. Many people choose this pdf to flash converter instead of some advanced but pay-on-demand tools because it focus on the basic needs of people.



From the website, “FlipBuilder PDF to Flash is a free, fast, simple converter that allows you to convert Adobe? Portable Document Format files(*.pdf) to Adobe Flash(*.swf) publications. Once converted, you can publish the Flash eBooks on your web page and people can read your PDF file online without a PDF reader. With it’s simple and friendly user interface, you only need two steps to complete the conversion, Select PDF file and Press convert button.”



This fast and easy to use PDF to flash converter will be a great addition to the digital marketer’s tool kit.



Learn more and download at: http://flipbuilder.com/free-pdf-to-flash



About Flipbuilder.com

Flipbuilder is dedicated to making the best products possible. From design to delivery they focus on simplicity in use and power in function. Their range of applications include tools for converting almost any kind of document to elegant flip books.



The flipbook software series is ideal if you want to publish eBooks, distribute online magazines, newspapers, business brochures, corporate reports, event leaflets/flyers, annual reports, newsletters, educational books, interactive books, sales slicks, product catalogs, or any other type of multi-page document.