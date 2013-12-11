Flipbuilder.com Releases Affiliate Programs That Include Flip PDF

Guangzhou, GuangDong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2013 --Flip Builder has released affiliate programs for users, who want to make commission by selling the products of the company. Everyone interested in the software can sign up at MyCommerce.com and search vendor ID 9891 to find the programs. Users can get the opportunity to earn extra money by reselling eBooks tools on their website and can get 30 percent commission on all orders that are purchased via referrals from them.



When contacted, a representative from the company said, “We are happy to release affiliate programs for our customers. Now they not only can use our products but also make good cash by reselling eBook tools on their own site.” He further added, “The affiliate program by us is for all including website owners, resellers and publishers. All they need to do is promote our products to the visitors and users on their site and through this they would get 30 percent commission on every referred sale.”



According to the sources, there is no cost for joining the programs. Users can simply create an account and links are created. People can see their account balance at any time of the day with the help of Personal real-time reporting pages. Flip Builder affiliate program is managed by the well known software affiliate programs called as MyCommerce.



Users can find top three software that include Flip PDF, Flip PDF Professional and Flip PDF Professional for Mac in most successful list, while sorting out results under vendor 9891. Flip PDF offers a fast and simple method to batch convert ordinary PDF files into dramatic booklets with sound effects and marvelous page flip animations. Flip PDF Professional is a version of powerful classic Flip PDF software and Flip PDF Professional for Mac allows converting PDF to Flash based eBooks with real page turn effect on Mac.



To know about becoming an affiliate of FlipBuilder software, go to http://www.flipbuilder.com/cooperation.html#cooperation2.



About Flip Builder

Flipbuilder is a popular company that is based in Hong Kong. The company offers various tools and applications to convert documents into flip books.