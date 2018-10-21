FlipBuilder's E-Catalog Software Enables Users to Build a Gorgeous Digital Catalog in 3 Easy Steps

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2018 --FlipBuilder, a leading provider of e-catalog software, has launched Flip PDF which is equipped exciting features that enables users to create the highest quality catalog with videos, audio, flash and photo gallery. This e-catalog software allows small business owners and individuals to create impressive digital catalogs with the help of build-in resources that can improve the look and feel of catalogs with added capabilities, while delivering an enhanced user experience.



With Flip PDF e-catalog software, a digital catalog can be created in just three steps: import, design, and publish. The e-catalog can be shared through multiple platforms and it is accessible to potential readers on all devices ranging from desktop computers to smartphones. Interested individuals and business owners can download this free software from FlipBuilder's official website.



FlipBuilder has been in digital publishing market since 2007, and has amassed a huge customer base across the world in small business owners' community by its innovative approach of developing smart and needful tools regularly. Flip PDF e-catalog software is one of such tools that will ease the way small business owners have been developing catalogs for their products and services by hiring professionals at high cost.



Talking more about Flip PDF e-catalog software, designer of the company, Alan Chen stated "This is one of the tools on which we have dedicatedly worked to help small businesses make them empowered enough to present their products and services to potential customers in an effective way. Due to lack of resources and techniques to create a professional digital product catalog, small business owners hire professionals at a high cost. This e-catalog software will allow business owners to create a digital catalog like a professional in just three steps."



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a market leader when it comes to offering innovative and professional digital publishing platforms for small and medium size businesses. Its publishing tools convert static PDF files into wonderful eBooks. It has surpassed the traditional way of print publishing that has limited scope to play with, providing publishers a way to showcase products and services with media-rich contents such as images, videos and animations. Besides e-catalog software, it has an array of publishing tools that has been disrupting the conventional digital publishing industry. To know more, reach http://www.flipbuilder.com/.